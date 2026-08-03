The Mafia-like Structures of the Supervisory Authorities EMA, FDA, CDC

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Do you still trust the work of the authorities responsible for protecting public health? Do you still believe that the testing and approval of medicines are carried out diligently by the responsible authorities to protect patients? In this program, the EMA, FDA, and CDC are thoroughly scrutinized! Compare their promises with their actions yourself. You will be disillusioned to find that it is not the health of people, but the interests of the financial and pharmaceutical lobby that are being protected.