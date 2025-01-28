How to Go Beyond Your Dissatisfaction with Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: The solution to escaping our dissatisfaction with life is unimaginable, because there’s only one way beyond it: we must stop imagining that if we just keep reliving the same old hopes and dreams – walking the same old lines through time – then somehow, by some miracle, we’ll step into a new life.
Join Guy for a FREE TALK every Saturday morning at 8am (PT) on Insight Timer. For more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer
Join Guy for a FREE LIVE TALK every Sunday morning at 9:30a (PT). For more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo
For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org