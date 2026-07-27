They Finally did IT: After the Death of Lindsey Graham, Russia declared Zelensky a Legitimate Target

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Amid the ongoing Russian missile strikes on seaports of the Odessa region, Volodymyr Zelensky intends to ask Donald Trump to put pressure on Moscow so that Ukraine does not completely lose maritime logistics and access to the Black Sea. Numerous insiders in Kiev made this statement. According to them, Zelensky and Trump will meet on Tuesday. And during this meeting, Zelensky will ask Donald Trump to do everything possible to convince Vladimir Putin to stop launching missile strikes not only on Kiev but also on the seaports of the Odessa region. ................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!