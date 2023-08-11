Cashless or Bankless? It Is Time to Choose Who Is Master of Your Money

A monetary revolution is underway in real time and few people know it. The US Federal Reserve bank recently launched its Fed Now payment system. The Fed is also planning to launch a digital dollar that could be programmable, meaning that the Federal Reserve could turn off your money and render it useless or severely restricted. Meanwhile, UK banks are debanking customers based on their political views. And several large Australian banks have already gone cashless. So, the question must be asked: Are we going cashless or bankless? What’s the point in having money in the banks if there’s no money in the banks? Why even have banks? Perhaps its time the people announce we’re going bankless.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 8/11/23





