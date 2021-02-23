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The Climate Change Solution No One Will Talk About
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52 views • February 23, 2021
How do we end the emotionally charged division around the subject of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming? What is the Climate Change solution that nobody is talking about? What factors are overlooked when it comes to reducing waste and eliminating damage to the environment?
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Climate Change in 12 Minutes - The Skeptic's Case
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gDErDwXqhc
Climategate: What They Aren't Telling You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2J8zEJHIg8
The Science of Climate Change with Dr. Patrick Moore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbgcyW-MqtY
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SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Climate Change in 12 Minutes - The Skeptic's Case
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0gDErDwXqhc
Climategate: What They Aren't Telling You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2J8zEJHIg8
The Science of Climate Change with Dr. Patrick Moore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pbgcyW-MqtY
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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