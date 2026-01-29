'There was no virus... It was all a scam,' says Nick Hudson

On Jan 17, 2026, Nick Hudson (actuary, investor, chairman of PANDA) tells ‘Geopolitics & Empire’ that:

“There was no malicious virus making people sick."

"There was nothing for the vaccines to work against."

"The whole thing was... a scam."

"This whole debate between zoonotic origin or lab leak is complete nonsense. It was neither."

"I have also great reservations about… virology and epidemics."

"I think they're largely almost or entirely a creature of manipulative elites. They are not real phenomena, much like climate change."

"The ability to utilize fear of invisible things"

"was cottoned on to at the same time they realized pathogens were"

"ideal candidates for invoking fear."

"This kind of event represents a way of softening populations up, getting them to accept the removal of rights, liberties, freedoms, the elimination of privacy, the ability of the state"

"to surveil them, to determine where they can or can't go,"

"what they may or may not do and say."

"I think it's part of… an objective in the direction of"

"what is essentially a socialist situation with"

"technocratic surveillance characteristics."

"The plan to bring such Government... throughout the Western world, if not on a global scale,"

"is a plan that's 100 years old."

The full 1:20 hour interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/0Li0W7C4XDhb/

Nick Hudson's PANDA organization's website is here:

https://pandata.org/panda-team/

About PANDA, from their website:

"PANDA was established in April 2020 by a group of multidisciplinary professionals, who perceived the global reaction to Covid - from lockdowns to mandates - as overwrought and damaging to the point of causing a great tear in the fabric of society. PANDA is a politically and economically independent organisation that has sought to develop broad rational explanations and test them against international data, while informing the public and media."

"PANDA’s collective of scientists, actuaries, economists, data scientists, statisticians, medical professionals, lawyers, engineers and businesspeople now include professionals from across the world, contributing perspectives from their experiences in many different countries."

