BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'There was no virus... It was all a scam,' says Nick Hudson
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10160 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
398 views • 2 days ago

On Jan 17, 2026, Nick Hudson (actuary, investor, chairman of PANDA) tells ‘Geopolitics & Empire’ that:

“There was no malicious virus making people sick."

"There was nothing for the vaccines to work against."

"The whole thing was... a scam."

"This whole debate between zoonotic origin or lab leak is complete nonsense. It was neither."

"I have also great reservations about… virology and epidemics."

"I think they're largely almost or entirely a creature of manipulative elites. They are not real phenomena, much like climate change."

"The ability to utilize fear of invisible things"

"was cottoned on to at the same time  they realized pathogens were"

"ideal candidates for invoking fear."

"This kind of event represents a way of softening populations up, getting them to accept the removal of rights, liberties, freedoms, the elimination of privacy, the ability of the state"

"to surveil them, to determine where they can or can't go,"

"what they may or may not do and say."

"I think it's part of… an objective in the direction of"

"what is essentially a socialist situation with"

"technocratic surveillance characteristics."

"The plan to bring such Government... throughout the Western world, if not on a global scale,"

"is a plan that's 100 years old."

“There was no malicious virus"

"making people sick."

"The whole thing was... a scam."

__

The full 1:20 hour interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/0Li0W7C4XDhb/

------

Nick Hudson's PANDA organization's website is here:

https://pandata.org/panda-team/

About PANDA, from their website:

"PANDA was established in April 2020 by a group of multidisciplinary professionals, who perceived the global reaction to Covid - from lockdowns to mandates - as overwrought and damaging to the point of causing a great tear in the fabric of society. PANDA is a politically and economically independent organisation that has sought to develop broad rational explanations and test them against international data, while informing the public and media."

"PANDA’s collective of scientists, actuaries, economists, data scientists, statisticians, medical professionals, lawyers, engineers and businesspeople now include professionals from across the world, contributing perspectives from their experiences in many different countries."

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
no virusscamdemicnick hudson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
West Bengal&#8217;s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

West Bengal’s Nipah outbreak tests the boundaries of the global biomedical police state and the pandemic propaganda machine

Lance D Johnson
RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

RFK Jr. replaces entire federal autism panel as rates hit 1 in 31 children

Cassie B.
The hidden ingredient: How salt in drinking water puts global heart health at risk

The hidden ingredient: How salt in drinking water puts global heart health at risk

Willow Tohi
Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are &#8220;safe and effective&#8221;

Cochrane Library under fire over reviews claiming HPV vaccines are “safe and effective”

Ramon Tomey
The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

The shrinking attention span crisis: How modern technology is rewiring our brains

Belle Carter
Omega-3 intake linked to better brain health, study finds

Omega-3 intake linked to better brain health, study finds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy