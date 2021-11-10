Silent War Ep. 6126: Travis Scott's Astroworld Satanic Ritual Sacrifice & The One Coming For 28 Million Kids

In this episode of The Silent War-“It Was Demonic” – AstroWorld Concert-Goers Claim Show That Killed 8 People Was Like a Satanic Ritual.White House Pushes Schools To Vaccinate 28 Million 5-11 Year-Old Students.Al Gore's Latest 'Solution' To Climate Change Is Mass Surveillance.Rittenhouse Witness for Prosecution Admits He Pointed Gun, Advanced First.UK Considering Legislation That Would Imprison Internet Trolls.CEO of Pfizer lashing out at truth tellers.Most Truck Drivers Will Be Exempt From Vaccine Mandates.Hundreds Of Thousands To Go On Four-Day Nationwide Strike Over Vaccine Mandates.Texas Filling Border Barrier Gaps With Shipping Containers.Shots Fired in Poland As Thousands of Muslim Migrants Rush Border Crossing – Military is Deployed, Poland Warns “Major Shooting Incident” is Possible.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat