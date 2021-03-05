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The Prophecies of Q Debunked
Prepper Guy Podcast
Prepper Guy Podcast
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70 views • March 05, 2021
I have spent a lot of time listening to the Qanon's talking heads and I think it is all Bullshit.
It appears the March 4th came and went with no Trump in the WH, just like most false prophets, all talk, no truth.
So what will the prophecy be tomorrow?

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