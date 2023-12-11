Trade Bank, U.S., us, cycles, & you

Photo: Sully the cat acting/communicating/whispering his silly side!

An elk pleading as do "Citizens" in court: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=233432

Spiritual whispering: http://annavonreitz.com/whisper.pdf

Changes in the sun and the earth: https://www.brighteon.com/ff7ed167-321b-4a30-aa0e-949c49fb4b38

Re-Seating a government beginning 2005 'til today---that has not existed [in our cycle] since the American Civil War---is the same as Restoring. Reforming is what you do with the Corporatocracy's Deep State: http://annavonreitz.com/reformorrestore.pdf

I Am a 'non-Resident Alien' to The Forum.

We must side-track the NWO/WEF*/Central Banksters/Cabal/Elite/Corporatocracy as we, including THEM, have little Time left of our civilization if we do not.

http://annavonreitz.com/bottomrybondsscandal.pdf

It is all centered on our banking, as I see it. Banking is the one common denominator that controls all else; believe that or not! This is why a Rothschild was quoted decades ago as saying something like: "Let me control a nation's currency & I care not what their government is or does."

Trade banks are simple because the 3rd party profit motive has been removed, [as when you remove your prejudice due to greed from shortages/being given the shaft/deflated currency/endless interest charges] it is this commercial profit that banks use to control us & why an asset-based trade-banking system is superior (It is asset-commodity based] & a solution to This MESS rather than the present commercial debt-based IOU system that has no hope of ever being paid off is the problem [as it is one big ever-consenting cheat**].

* WEF's Klaus Schwab: "You will own nothing & be happy." ..'cause we will own everything INCLUDING YOU and then you won't have to be concerned-worried any longer (as your "goose will be cooked" for good)!

** Commercial banking results in shortages & thus our human condition becomes centered on greed & war.

THAT the Admiralty-ABA (D-U-N-S number 863504225) commerce Court is also bankrupt as it is an incorporated subdivision of the bankrupt Corporate ONE WORLD ORDER headquartered within the inner City of London, INC---as such no mathematically true balanced U.S.INC. Budget can be passed---therefore, said Court has no standing.





THAT Affiant's rights exist even in light of the U.S. Bankruptcy aka The National Emergency, and that includes the right of redemption.

Important conclusion:

THERE IS NO individual-identity FAULTABLE[guilty] PARTY WHEN WE ARE DEALING WITH A COMMERCIAL BANKING (us) SYSTEM. It ALL falls on THE [bankrupt] SYSTEM [as ONE/us]. Only an asset-backed Trade Bank is accountable due to its [good] Standing Record [balanced] system.

The problem as to why The Forum still exists is that too many have egos & don't want to admit they have voted to give/pledge their property & souls to REPRESENTATIVEs of the Satanic Deep State! (As also journalists who decline to report the above, think they will not be held guilty of helping to perpetuate the Deep State Satanic Corporatocracy.)

http://annavonreitz.com/unlawfulvlawfulconversion.pdf