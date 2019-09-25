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A Russian Foreign Minister Points Out U.S. Hypocrisy
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31 views • September 25, 2019
Russia calls out Western Media for always presenting their county in a negative framework. And she points out the Wests' hypocrisy for falsely blaming Russia for the same crimes that the U.S. is actually carrying out against them.
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