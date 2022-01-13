“Unelected Bureaucrats Without Any Constitutional Statutory Authority Cannot Force a Medical Procedure on Americans”

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01/07/2022 Attorney General of the State of Missouri Eric Schmitt: The oral arguments at the Supreme Court today was a showdown. The Biden administration cannot force millions of American citizens to take medicine they don’t want or need and unelected bureaucrats without any constitutional statutory authority force a medical procedure on 100 million Americans. Our attempt to invalidate these unconstitutional mandates will be successful.