Video: Reporter Exposes White House’s Blatant Redefining of ‘Recession’

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Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy made Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre look like a total fool Wednesday by expertly exposing how she and other Biden minions are attempting to redefine what a recession is in order to claim America isn’t in one.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-reporter-exposes-white-houses-blatant-redefining-of-recession/