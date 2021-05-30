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A Being On Time
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10 views • May 30, 2021
Time exists.
There's way to much brouhaha amongst y'all to trying to figure out whether time is real or an illusion.
Well, here are my thoughts.
Time is a necessary component of our multi-dimensional reality and we have to understand our interaction with it so we can navigate its currents.
I know stuff and drink coffee.
I also like talking and have a lot to say.
If you like it, great. If you don't, talk about it, get if off your mind.
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There's way to much brouhaha amongst y'all to trying to figure out whether time is real or an illusion.
Well, here are my thoughts.
Time is a necessary component of our multi-dimensional reality and we have to understand our interaction with it so we can navigate its currents.
I know stuff and drink coffee.
I also like talking and have a lot to say.
If you like it, great. If you don't, talk about it, get if off your mind.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
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