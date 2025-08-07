BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 399 - Life At The End
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
38 views • 1 day ago

In this video I want to talk about life at the end of this age. WHERE we are right NOW and in the near future! I know that I have touched on this topic many times briefly in previous videos BUT I think it’s important to be reminded of where we are at right NOW and what is coming at us shortly. We’ve just endured a 5 year period of MEDICAL INQUISITION with TRIBULATION which was an extreme experience in ROMAN FASCISM for most people worldwide between 2020 and 2023. Most people still do NOT see what happened to the world. The Jesuits were able to CHANGE the WORLD forever with ONE FAKE VIRUS pandemic and ONE FAKE VACCINE INJECTION CAMPAIGN. Those who GOT THEMSELVES TESTED and INJECTED have forgotten the past 5 years as if it was NOTHING. Millions of these people are already dead from the shots.

Nevertheless, we are NOW living in a radically different paradigm than prior to November 17, 2019. Everything including ECONOMICS, CULTURE, EDUCATION, BUSINESS and RELIGION has been completely INVERTED. We are now in dangerous waters. POLITICS was already INVERTED a long time ago and that is why we are where we are. The Beast rules ALL National governments. World society has been INVERTED and FEW can understand WHY! The world LOOKS more divided than ever BUT this is an ILLUSION people can’t see through. YOU and I would do well to remember this. What we are watching worldwide is a MEDIA ILLUSION - a SMOKESCREEN created to ultimately drive people to desperation and into the arms of a FALSE SAVIOUR. I’m talking here about the political shenanigans, violence, chaos and genocide that are in the NEWS every day. These tectonic SOCIAL SHIFTS are ALL by DESIGN and ALL by agreement. The elite politicians never suffer, only the people suffer and die from their DECISIONS, HOWEVER these leaders are all agreed together on the master plan which is ONE WORLD EMPIRE under the rule of ONE MAN.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 411 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
