The USA is sending MORE than Weapons to Ukraine, says 60 Minutes report.
 The USA is sending MORE than Weapons to Ukraine, says 60 Minutes report.  

60 Minutes discovered the U.S. is financing more than weapons in Ukraine. The government is buying seeds/fertilizer for farmers, paying the salaries of 57,000 first responders and subsidizing small businesses. https://cbsn.ws/466Ketc

warukraineno peacezelenskydeep state stronghold

