The dog leaned against the gate crying soundlessly and the sad truth behind it

Preciosa appeared that morning at the side gate of a house

She cried, groaned and always tried to ask passersby for something to help her hunger.

I felt helpless in the face of the injustice that people gave Preciosa

After learning more about Preciosa, I learned a heartbreaking truth.

Turns out she also had an owner.

But Precious was never respected and pampered by the owner

She was always out on the street with another poodle.

They gave her only one meal a few days.

Even in my dreams I couldn't think why they would do that to a dog that couldn't talk.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

