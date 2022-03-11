【Ukrainian Rescue】The Real Rescuers Are People From the New Federal State of China

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【Ukrainian Rescue】03/09/22 Fellow Fighter of NFSC: Having witnessed our excellence in the rescue work here, the local on-site manager in Poland arranged the best spot for us to set up the tent near the bus pick-up point. They were outraged by the response that they couldn’t even get a single tent from the local Red Cross. The real rescuers are people from the New Federal State of China.