https://gettr.com/post/p2c8dzi6aaa

03/21/2023 Ava Chen: The big tech companies, which America derives its soft power from and which the American people are proud of, have been infiltrated by the CCP years ago. The CCP’s DDoS attack on Twitter to stop Miles Guo from blowing whistle on its corruption in 2017 shows that Miles is the person who is most heavily censored and most attacked by the CCP. The prosecutor of Miles’ case actively arguing against bail proves that the fraud charges against Miles are purely politically motivated.





03/21/2023 Ava Chen：作为美国软实力的来源、被美国人民引以为豪的科技大公司多年前就被中共渗透了。中共为阻止郭文贵先生揭发其腐败而于2017年对推特进行DDoS攻击，这表明郭先生是遭到中共最严厉封杀和最多攻击的人。负责郭先生案件的检察官正积极反对保释，这证明对郭先生的欺诈指控纯粹出于政治动机。



