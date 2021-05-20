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Covid-19 Adverse Events - VAERS
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71 views • May 20, 2021
This video shows the number of reported Covid-19 vaccination AE's in USA (VAERS), by manufacturer, sexes and onset days. The time is until 7th. May 2021.
Source:
WhatDaStat: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qf4L9hyddx6U/
Notes:
One report often has multiple AE's. And symptoms may not have been reported.
Reports do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the even or death. Deaths may also have occurred without report.
Several reports with unknown dates are added to the last day. This is not a "jump" on that day.
Some errors and bad data are filtered out.
Sources:
CDC and VAERS
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html (May 7th. data)
Music:
Nick Froud - Humans After Us
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3hsSHjF
Video Link: https://youtu.be/r1Ct5fqf9H4
Source:
WhatDaStat: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qf4L9hyddx6U/
Notes:
One report often has multiple AE's. And symptoms may not have been reported.
Reports do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the even or death. Deaths may also have occurred without report.
Several reports with unknown dates are added to the last day. This is not a "jump" on that day.
Some errors and bad data are filtered out.
Sources:
CDC and VAERS
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html (May 7th. data)
Music:
Nick Froud - Humans After Us
Music provided by Tunetank.
Free Download: https://bit.ly/3hsSHjF
Video Link: https://youtu.be/r1Ct5fqf9H4
Keywords
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