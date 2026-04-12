Two US Navy destroyers came within minutes of complete destruction after attempting a high-risk passage through the Strait of Hormuz in a failed propaganda operation - PRESS TV Investigation

A Press TV investigation reveals that two US Navy destroyers came within minutes of complete destruction after attempting a high-risk passage through the Strait of Hormuz in a failed propaganda operation.

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Key to Strait of Hormuz in Iran’s ‘capable hands’: Leader’s advisor

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says the key to the Strait of Hormuz remains in Iran’s “capable hands” to safeguard the country’s security and repel extra-regional forces.

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Pezeshkian, Putin discuss ways to restore regional peace after US talks fail

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have held a phone call hours after Pakistan-mediated negotiations between Iran and the United States ended without an agreement to permanently end the US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

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Approaching the Strait of Hormuz with military vessels will be considered a violation of the ceasefire. - IRGC

In its 59th official statement, the Public Relations office of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy rejected claims made by hostile officials and affirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and under secure, controlled management. Civilian vessels continue to pass safely under established regulations.

The IRGC Navy also stated that any military vessel attempting to approach the Strait, under any pretext, will be treated as a breach of the ceasefire and will face a firm and decisive response.

Read more here (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/04/12/766678/us-destroyers-strait-hormuz-transit-failed-stunt-minutes-from-destruction-presstv-investigation)