Rep. Andy Ogles: Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber
Steve Bannon War Room | Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber

Rep. Andy Ogles: "This is K Street versus Main Street"


U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN-05) tells Steve Bannon that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04) is a fighter and a uniter. "When you look at 2024, this isn't about Jim Jordan and the speaker's fight. This is about a vision for 2024," Ogles said. "To have someone like Jim who will show up to a nice dinner without a jacket on, his tie is crooked, his sleeves are rolled up. He is grassroots all the way. This is who we need to mobilize."


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch more #WarRoom here: https://rumble.com/v3q730a-war-room-with-steve-bannon-pm-show-10-18-23.html


RealAmericasVoice


congressrinoshouse speaker votejim jordan biddeep state actors

