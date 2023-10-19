Rep. Andy Ogles: Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber

Steve Bannon War Room | Someone Like Jim Jordan Can be the Voice for Joe the Plumber
Rep. Andy Ogles: "This is K Street versus Main Street"
U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN-05) tells Steve Bannon that U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04) is a fighter and a uniter. "When you look at 2024, this isn't about Jim Jordan and the speaker's fight. This is about a vision for 2024," Ogles said. "To have someone like Jim who will show up to a nice dinner without a jacket on, his tie is crooked, his sleeves are rolled up. He is grassroots all the way. This is who we need to mobilize."
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #WarRoom here: https://rumble.com/v3q730a-war-room-with-steve-bannon-pm-show-10-18-23.html
RealAmericasVoice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.