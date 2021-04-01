X22 REPORT - Trump Revealed Part Of The Plan, Hope, The Best Is Yet To Come

March 31, 2021

X22 REPORT Ep. 2441b -

Trump Revealed Part Of The Plan, Hope, The Best Is Yet To Come



The [CB] is now moving forward with their great reset, JY says climate change poses a tremendous risk to the country's stability. Trump is now showing the American people how [JB] and the [CB] will destroy the country. The people are now deciding, more and more are looking at bitcoin. Trump has dangled the bait and the [DS] grabbed on to it. The other day Trump mentioned Durham and CNN rushed out an article. Trump revealed part of the plan, its about letting the people see the plan of the [DS], the people will be the deciding factor in the end, but Trump did say there is hope. The best is yet to come and what we don't see is what Trump is doing behind the scenes.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.