Moon Landing Hoax Deathbed Confession - [MIRROR]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a [MIRROR]. The original source can be found on the Bart Sibrel YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@BartSibrel1/videos and Bart Sibrel's website can be visited at https://www.sibrel.com
I posted this video as a [MIRROR] as I could not find the original source so assumed that the original had been removed from YouTube. Later however I found that yes in fact it was still online and have added Bart Sibrel's information as you can see above.
God bless.