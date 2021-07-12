OLE DAMMEGARD & MICHAEL DECON

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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
Ole joined the show for a very in-depth interview.
Ole Dammegard was born in Denmark and raised in Sweden, grew up believing he lived in a free and democratic society. As he started to investigate the political assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, he noticed there were some very strange and glaring similarities in these two cases. Since that time, Ole has investigated many other political assassinations, deaths of musicians and false flag events, and has shown the common thread behind them all: the New World Order Agenda.
The Michael Decon Program
Link: https://go.c60purplepower.com/DECON/
Coupon Code: DECON
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Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten:
https://vk.com/chembuster
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eo3W38SBzzWn/