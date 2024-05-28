Create New Account
NHL Game 3 Highlights | Stars vs. Oilers - May 27, 2024
Published 15 hours ago

Jason Robertson exploded for a hat trick performance and Roope Hintz dished two assists in his return as the Dallas Stars topped the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 to take a 2-1 Western Conference Final series lead.

Keywords
sportsnhlstanley cup playoffsedmonton oilersdallas stars

