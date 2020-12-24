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Agalloch Concert Live In Lithuania!
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144 views • December 24, 2020
Agalloch performs an amazing live show in Lithuania!
00:00 Limbs
08:52 Ghosts Of The Midwinter Fires
18:10 Falling Snow
27:15 Faustian Echoes
48:00 The Melancholy Spirit
56:50 You Were But A Ghost In My Arms
1:06:30 In The Shadow Of Our Pale Companion
1:21:58 Kneel to the Cross (Sol Invictus cover)
1:26:28 Hallways Of Enchanted Ebony
1:33:58 Our Fortress Is Burning
00:00 Limbs
08:52 Ghosts Of The Midwinter Fires
18:10 Falling Snow
27:15 Faustian Echoes
48:00 The Melancholy Spirit
56:50 You Were But A Ghost In My Arms
1:06:30 In The Shadow Of Our Pale Companion
1:21:58 Kneel to the Cross (Sol Invictus cover)
1:26:28 Hallways Of Enchanted Ebony
1:33:58 Our Fortress Is Burning
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