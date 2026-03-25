Economic and Military Implications, an interview with Larry Johnson

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Global supply chains are under pressure as conflict disrupts energy, fertilizer, and transport systems. The ripple effects? Rising prices, shrinking resources, and potential food shortages. As economies brace for impact, the real cost of geopolitical decisions is being felt far beyond the battlefield.
#GlobalEconomy #SupplyChain #EnergyCrisis #FoodSecurity #Inflation #WorldImpact
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