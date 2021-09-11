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Short Notice.. Sorry - FREE HEART COHERENCE CLASS 2PM MST 9/11 2021
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10 views • September 11, 2021
Free Heart Coherence class
Get into your heart, realize your spirit self.
Become one.
The class is at 2 pm tomorrow 9/11
mountain standard time.
please email
[email protected]
for a zoom link to get in.
or even easier go straight to the class - grab the link below-
Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Free basic heart coherence class
Time: Sep 11, 2021 02:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82058906882
Meeting ID: 820 5890 6882
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,82058906882# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,82058906882# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 820 5890 6882
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kFuVwMxJl
Get into your heart, realize your spirit self.
Become one.
The class is at 2 pm tomorrow 9/11
mountain standard time.
please email
[email protected]
for a zoom link to get in.
or even easier go straight to the class - grab the link below-
Christy Mattoon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Free basic heart coherence class
Time: Sep 11, 2021 02:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82058906882
Meeting ID: 820 5890 6882
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,82058906882# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,82058906882# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 820 5890 6882
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kFuVwMxJl
Keywords
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