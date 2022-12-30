RETURN OF COVID MANDATES! - Chinese Propaganda SPREADS Worldwide! - People Are Actually Believing It

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest Chinese propaganda to go viral worldwide as mainstream media and independent media alike actually eat it up and promote it.

The US government is bringing back mandates alongside the Italian government to test Chinese nationals that enter the country. Despite PCR tests being totally debunked and covid never being isolated, we're still playing this game. Why?

Because as the protests end in China and the zero covid policy is swept under the rug temporarily, the Chinese government wants people to actually believe that the end of lockdowns have caused 60% of the country to get sick. The most obvious, blatant, absurd propaganda since they claimed random people were collapsing in early 2020 in the streets from "covid."

The thing is, countless medias and even largely awake journalists alike are falling for it!





In this video, we break down these latest restrictions. Stay tuned for more from WAM!





