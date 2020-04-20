© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid-19: What Should We Expect to Happen Next?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • April 20, 2020
The whole world is eagerly waiting to see what will happen next as a result of the coronavirus (covid19) pandemic. Christians want to know if there is a connection between Covid19 and the end times. Many YouTubers have rushed to make videos linking Covid19 and the end of the world, but they mostly focus on isolated events and sensationalism, rather than a sincere desire to predict what is going to happen. A sincere approach to Bible prophecy and the last days reveals that big changes are coming as a result of the pandemic, but they are not what you might expect.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Lord JimFollow February2011 1510 - EDITED DATE CHANGES https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Images from WIKI Atheist_Bus_Campaign_launch.WIKI CC2 FAIR USE IMAGES locusts https://www.bbc.co.uk/search?q=locust... - FAIR USE germany-denmark-health-virus-115848 https://www.straitstimes.com - FAIR USE Italy Covid crisis https://www.ft.com/content/34f25036-6... - FAIR USE Olympics halted https://www.pressreader.com/ireland/i... - FAIR USE Bloomberg travel restrictions https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... - FAIR USE TIME - China coverup https://time.com/5813628/china-corona... - FAIR USE coronavirus-kills-1-000-single-day https://eu.usatoday.com - FAIR USE CORONA VIRUS IN THE USA https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... - FAIR USE Letter of Week https://www.straitstimes.com/forum/le... - FAIR USE Newspapers covvering fires https://www.buzzfeed.com/ginarushton/... - FAIR USE SPECIAL REPORT: China's deadly coronavirus cover-up - FAIR USE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKmUx... IMF: Global economy enters recession amid virus - FAIR USE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twtBi... rapturedpassage (Rapture) Are You Ready? - FAIR USE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHe4u... Jesus-preaching-bibleproject CC-BY Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China CC-BY Dr. Cindy Trimm prays and releases the power of God You Call This the Gospel - Wretched TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYxeT... America's Funniest Revival videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5LpM... VekL "12" TRAILER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bqfc...
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Lord JimFollow February2011 1510 - EDITED DATE CHANGES https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Images from WIKI Atheist_Bus_Campaign_launch.WIKI CC2 FAIR USE IMAGES locusts https://www.bbc.co.uk/search?q=locust... - FAIR USE germany-denmark-health-virus-115848 https://www.straitstimes.com - FAIR USE Italy Covid crisis https://www.ft.com/content/34f25036-6... - FAIR USE Olympics halted https://www.pressreader.com/ireland/i... - FAIR USE Bloomberg travel restrictions https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl... - FAIR USE TIME - China coverup https://time.com/5813628/china-corona... - FAIR USE coronavirus-kills-1-000-single-day https://eu.usatoday.com - FAIR USE CORONA VIRUS IN THE USA https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti... - FAIR USE Letter of Week https://www.straitstimes.com/forum/le... - FAIR USE Newspapers covvering fires https://www.buzzfeed.com/ginarushton/... - FAIR USE SPECIAL REPORT: China's deadly coronavirus cover-up - FAIR USE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKmUx... IMF: Global economy enters recession amid virus - FAIR USE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twtBi... rapturedpassage (Rapture) Are You Ready? - FAIR USE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHe4u... Jesus-preaching-bibleproject CC-BY Deal With the Devil_ How the Global Elite Re-colonized China CC-BY Dr. Cindy Trimm prays and releases the power of God You Call This the Gospel - Wretched TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYxeT... America's Funniest Revival videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5LpM... VekL "12" TRAILER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Bqfc...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.