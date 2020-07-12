© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BORIS & The CORONA 'BLAME GAME'
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • July 12, 2020
Streamed live on 12th July 2020
Ian R Crane would like to thank the generosity of people who donated to his fund raiser for his alternative cancer treatment, which enabled him to commence his 6 week course of treatment.
Please help to support Ian's fund raiser to help pay for his cancer treatment.
https://uk.gofundme.com/f/friends-of-ian-r-crane-fighting-cancer
A reliable source of news is UK Column on Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 1pm https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Link to the article by Mark Steel in The Independent Newspaper; https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/coronavirus-care-homes-deaths-government-advice-ppe-boris-johnson-a9610836.html
Ian R Crane would like to thank the generosity of people who donated to his fund raiser for his alternative cancer treatment, which enabled him to commence his 6 week course of treatment.
Please help to support Ian's fund raiser to help pay for his cancer treatment.
https://uk.gofundme.com/f/friends-of-ian-r-crane-fighting-cancer
A reliable source of news is UK Column on Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 1pm https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Link to the article by Mark Steel in The Independent Newspaper; https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/coronavirus-care-homes-deaths-government-advice-ppe-boris-johnson-a9610836.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.