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China 3D Printing 590ft Dam, Russia Bans Biden, Soros...WEF to Recalibrate Human Rights...MORE:
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20 views • May 25, 2022
https://strangesounds.org/2022/05/insane-china-is-3d-printing-a-massive-590-foot-tall-dam-and-constructing-it-without-humans.html
The WEF Wants to “recalibrate” Human Rights
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/who-pandemic-treaty-a-new-push-for-vaccine-passports-global-surveillance-and-more-police-state/
Amazon Collects Voice Data from Smart Speakers and “shares it
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-25-conspiracy-buffalo-shooting-invented-water-powered-engine.html
https://theweek.com/school-shootings/1013846/firearms-are-now-the-leading-cause-of-death-for-us-children
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2022/05/heartbreaking-faces-emerge-of-innocent-victims-of-elementary-school-shooting/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/school-board-director-holding-queer-night-for-children-0-18-in-downtown-sex-shop/
The WEF Wants to “recalibrate” Human Rights
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/who-pandemic-treaty-a-new-push-for-vaccine-passports-global-surveillance-and-more-police-state/
Amazon Collects Voice Data from Smart Speakers and “shares it
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-25-conspiracy-buffalo-shooting-invented-water-powered-engine.html
https://theweek.com/school-shootings/1013846/firearms-are-now-the-leading-cause-of-death-for-us-children
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2022/05/heartbreaking-faces-emerge-of-innocent-victims-of-elementary-school-shooting/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/school-board-director-holding-queer-night-for-children-0-18-in-downtown-sex-shop/
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