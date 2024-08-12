The Rock Almighty No Storm Can Harm This House!

Thanks to the calling of God and your support we are launching an expanding Rock Almighty show!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

1 hour of scorching Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

Launching September 1st.





There is a poignant truth to the phrase: "What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger". Now while we don't want to be in any kind of imminent danger; the hard times and situations that we go through can make us stronger (with God's help) should there be a next time we face such adversity.





Our Firm Foundation

Those who find their security in Christ can stand firm and be at peace when troubles come.

Luke 6:46-49

The Lord has ways of shaking the world when He is at work. He literally caused the ground to quake when Jesus died on the cross (Matthew 27:51), and Hebrews 12:26 describes a time to come when the earth will undergo a similar display of His power and presence.

Whitecross-Fear No Evil

Official Whitecross Video_Fear No Evil

Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

