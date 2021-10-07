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Old Testament Hidden Message
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111 views • October 07, 2021
Adam = Man
Seth = Anointed
Enosh = Mortal
Kenan = Sorrow
Muhalalel = Praise of God
Jared = Shall Come Down
Methusaleh = His Death Shall Bring
Enoch = Teaching/trained
Lamech = Despairing
Noah = Rest or Comfort
All together: "A man is anointed mortal sorrow having praise of God, shall come down teaching/training that his death shall bring the despairing rest or comfort."
Please Like, Share, and Subscribe! God Bless!
Seth = Anointed
Enosh = Mortal
Kenan = Sorrow
Muhalalel = Praise of God
Jared = Shall Come Down
Methusaleh = His Death Shall Bring
Enoch = Teaching/trained
Lamech = Despairing
Noah = Rest or Comfort
All together: "A man is anointed mortal sorrow having praise of God, shall come down teaching/training that his death shall bring the despairing rest or comfort."
Please Like, Share, and Subscribe! God Bless!
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