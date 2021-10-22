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Luciferase and Bioluminescent quantum dots,The FE (Iron) MALE Rival and More !!! Brace Yourselves!!!
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
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191 views • October 22, 2021
Revelation 13:16-17 "And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name."
Revelation 14:9-11 "And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name."

**** Links to Jonathan Kleck ****
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can download Jonathan's videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
Other websites include:
ODYSEE
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
INTERNET ARCHIVE
https://archive.org/search.php...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
JONATHAN KLECK'S IMAGE GALLERY
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend
Website
http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
website
http://www.jonathankleck.com
website Bible online
https://www.e-sword.net
You Are Exiles Part 1
https://odysee.com/@thejonath.../you-are-exiles-dvd-part-1:7
You Are Exiles Part 2
https://odysee.com/.../you-are-exiles-part-2-(not-on-dvd):b

All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
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