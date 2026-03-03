Strategies and Systemic Abuses: Corporate Boardroom Capture Through Proxy Voting Power Concentration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Large asset managers use 25–35% coordinated proxy votes from index funds to control corporate boards, executives, strategy, and industry behavior without majority ownership. This legal concentration creates uniformity in pricing, wages, culture, and governance across competing companies while retail investors unknowingly fund the system.
#BoardroomCapture #ProxyVotingPower #CommonOwnership #AssetManagerControl #IndexFundConcentration
13:22End Screen