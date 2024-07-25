The Rock Almighty. Being Steady In Faith

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Even the so-called "strongest Christians" waver in faith on occasion. Staying in the word strengthens your faith like a muscle. The more you work it, the bigger and stronger it gets.





When Faith Wavers

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Spend time in the Word to discover who God is and how He operates.

Matthew 21:21

If we believe God is who He says He is and will do what He has promised, why do so many of us habitually waver in our prayers? Instead of exercising bold faith, we come to God hoping He will hear us and answer our requests......

Keep reading with the app

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Music video credit:

Stavesacre - Threshold

Put Stavesacre on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3NkqJ9x

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Sjugag

StavesacreVEVO

@StavesacreVEVO

https://www.youtube.com/@StavesacreVEVO





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday