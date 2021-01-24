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'Suspicious Sightings with Dean Ryan' Episode 2 'Weather Wars'
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887 views • January 24, 2021
New Original Series 'Suspicious Sightings with Dean Ryan'
Episode 2 'Weather Wars'
Producer Dean Ryan and Brandon Solo (Sky Analyst) look into the Cargo Ship fiasco surrounding Long Beach Harbour and the unusual aircrafts that protect it's shores.
- In addition to the eccentric security measures near the beach,
we soon experience suspicious weather that is being manipulated by technology or mechanisms that have yet to be made public.
Note: We are being Censored please Follow us at RealDealMedia.com
and other platforms like Brighteon and Flote @RealDealMedia
Twitter @TheRealDeanRyan
Please Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
Help Keep these Broadcast Alive - Donate Today-
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo Dean RyanCash App $TheRealDeanRyan
Executive Producer - Dean Ryan
Written by Dean Ryan and Brandon Solo
Intro Music Matt Emery '3am in Paris'
Orignal Music by Dean Ryan & Brandon
Filmed in Huntington Beach, California
Episode 2 'Weather Wars'
Producer Dean Ryan and Brandon Solo (Sky Analyst) look into the Cargo Ship fiasco surrounding Long Beach Harbour and the unusual aircrafts that protect it's shores.
- In addition to the eccentric security measures near the beach,
we soon experience suspicious weather that is being manipulated by technology or mechanisms that have yet to be made public.
Note: We are being Censored please Follow us at RealDealMedia.com
and other platforms like Brighteon and Flote @RealDealMedia
Twitter @TheRealDeanRyan
Please Visit RealDealMedia.com/SHOP
Help Keep these Broadcast Alive - Donate Today-
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo Dean RyanCash App $TheRealDeanRyan
Executive Producer - Dean Ryan
Written by Dean Ryan and Brandon Solo
Intro Music Matt Emery '3am in Paris'
Orignal Music by Dean Ryan & Brandon
Filmed in Huntington Beach, California
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