California Official Wants Gun Restrictions to be Based on the Ideological Viewpoints of Applicants

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California Official Wants Gun Restrictions to be Based on the Ideological Viewpoints of ApplicantsCalifornia's attorney general is suggesting that an applicant's ideological viewpoint should be a factor in approving or denying gun carry licenses and that applicants should meet a "good moral character" requirement to be able to carry guns.
#GunLaws #California #GunRestrictions
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