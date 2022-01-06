Graphene Bioweapon Vaccine - The Final Solution

These final solution shots ("vaccines") were introduced during the flu season of 2019-2020. Flu was relabelled COVID 2020-2022. The main point was to inject the world's population with the bioweapon. When watching this video, it brings together everything you have seen since the beginning of the pandemic to current times; metal sticking to the injection site of the injected and athletes dropping dead on the field of play. This is something the Department of Defense would stamp "Top Secret" on, their baby. It rips the mask off the entire previously classified program. Not 'top secret' anymore as you can watch the entire plan in this video.Graphen: The Truth Behind the Push for Multiple Vaxes and Additional BoostersDoD dispatches HAZMAT team, closes air space following Moderna vaccine shipment transport truck crash – and these things are “safe” to inject?A truck carrying a shipment of 1.3 million doses of Moderna’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” has wrecked in West Virginia, prompting the air space around the site of the incident to be closed down and a HAZMAT team to be dispatched.The Department of Defense (DoD) reportedly took over the case, which occurred near a waterway off of I-79. The Center for Threat Preparedness had initially been charged with trying to recover the vaccines, but is no longer allowed to talk to the press now that the DoD has gotten involved.naturalnews.com/2021-09-01-dod-hazmat-moderna-vaccine-shipment-crash-inject.htmlreddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/pekv6g/moderna_truck_crashes_in_wv_and_they_shut_down/timcast.com/news/exclusive-emergency-response-says-department-of-defense-has-taken-over-vaccine-shipment-crash-that-shut-down-air-space/