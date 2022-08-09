37 treatments for COVID-19 - Studies that show Improvement for prophylaxis & mortality - IMPORTANT! SPREAD!

Document with clickable links to all studies and webpages used in this video:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lnr6iZmeo-YBuHQitIOXcI-BcEzZALpg/view?usp=sharing

Quercetin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 20 studies

https://c19quercetin.com/

Cannabidiol for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 4 studies

https://c19early.com/cbd

Ensovibep for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 3 studies

https://c19early.com/ev

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 177 studies

https://c19ivermectin.com/

HCQ for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 426 studies

https://c19hcq.com/

Zinc for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 80 studies

https://c19zinc.com/

Top 10 Foods High in Vitamin A

https://www.myfooddata.com/articles/food-sources-of-vitamin-A.php#vitamin-A-foods

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

MINIX, the Hidden Operating System in Intel Hardware | ITIGIC

https://itigic.com/minix-the-hidden-operating-system-in-intel-hardware/

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance

Mortality - OpenVAERS

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/

COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930

Geert Vanden Bossche on Twitter: "https://t.co/5eNQa3wsiU Yet another pandemic to come! Severe interruption in polio vaccination program (due to C-19 crisis) has - in several countries - led to dimished population-level immune pressure on the viral life cycle. 1/4" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1544055898859094016

#VaccinatieDoden - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23VaccinatieDoden&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

https://mcusercontent.com/92561d6dedb66a43fe9a6548f/files/bead7203-0798-4ac8-abe2-076208015556/Public_health_emergency_of_international_concert_Geert_Vanden_Bossche.01.pdf

Dr Geert Vanden Bossche open letter regarding vaccines | Lipstick Alley

https://www.lipstickalley.com/threads/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-regarding-vaccines.4478658/

Dr Bossche WHO Mass Vacination Letter.pdf

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/boquist/emergencyprepdocuments/Dr%20Bossche%20WHO%20Mass%20Vacination%20Letter.pdf

Virologist and Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Bossche DVM, PhD. Sends an Open Letter to the World - Warning: Due to Viral Immune Escape We are on the Brink of a Global Catastrophe. : DebateVaccines

https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/ujq2wb/virologist_and_vaccine_expert_geert_vanden/

Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/

Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Naturally Acquired Immunity versus Vaccine-induced Immunity, Reinfections versus Breakthrough Infections: A Retrospective Cohort Study - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9047157/

150 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted ⋆ Brownstone Institute

https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/

Vaccination and the dynamics of immune evasion - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2358969/

TweetDeck

https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/

cannabidiol - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=cannabidiol&source=desktop