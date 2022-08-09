BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

37 treatments for COVID-19 - Studies that show Improvement for prophylaxis & mortality - IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
239 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
206 views • August 09, 2022

Document with clickable links to all studies and webpages used in this video:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lnr6iZmeo-YBuHQitIOXcI-BcEzZALpg/view?usp=sharing

Quercetin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 20 studies

https://c19quercetin.com/

Cannabidiol for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 4 studies

https://c19early.com/cbd

Ensovibep for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 3 studies

https://c19early.com/ev

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 177 studies

https://c19ivermectin.com/

HCQ for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 426 studies

https://c19hcq.com/

Zinc for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 80 studies

https://c19zinc.com/

Top 10 Foods High in Vitamin A

https://www.myfooddata.com/articles/food-sources-of-vitamin-A.php#vitamin-A-foods

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/

SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19

MINIX, the Hidden Operating System in Intel Hardware | ITIGIC

https://itigic.com/minix-the-hidden-operating-system-in-intel-hardware/

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance

Mortality - OpenVAERS

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/

COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930

Geert Vanden Bossche on Twitter: "https://t.co/5eNQa3wsiU Yet another pandemic to come! Severe interruption in polio vaccination program (due to C-19 crisis) has - in several countries - led to dimished population-level immune pressure on the viral life cycle. 1/4" / Twitter

https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1544055898859094016

#VaccinatieDoden - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23VaccinatieDoden&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

https://mcusercontent.com/92561d6dedb66a43fe9a6548f/files/bead7203-0798-4ac8-abe2-076208015556/Public_health_emergency_of_international_concert_Geert_Vanden_Bossche.01.pdf

Dr Geert Vanden Bossche open letter regarding vaccines | Lipstick Alley

https://www.lipstickalley.com/threads/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-regarding-vaccines.4478658/

Dr Bossche WHO Mass Vacination Letter.pdf

https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/boquist/emergencyprepdocuments/Dr%20Bossche%20WHO%20Mass%20Vacination%20Letter.pdf

Virologist and Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Bossche DVM, PhD. Sends an Open Letter to the World - Warning: Due to Viral Immune Escape We are on the Brink of a Global Catastrophe. : DebateVaccines

https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/ujq2wb/virologist_and_vaccine_expert_geert_vanden/

Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/

Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze

https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Naturally Acquired Immunity versus Vaccine-induced Immunity, Reinfections versus Breakthrough Infections: A Retrospective Cohort Study - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9047157/

150 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted ⋆ Brownstone Institute

https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/

Vaccination and the dynamics of immune evasion - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2358969/

TweetDeck

https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/

cannabidiol - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=cannabidiol&source=desktop

Keywords
drugsvaccinecuremedicinemedicalpreventionremedydoctorsmortalityhospitalscientificbreakthroughstudiestreatmentsmorbidityantibodycoronaviruscovid-19natural immunityprophylacticinnateprophylaxispeer reviewedgeert vanden bosschenaturally acquired
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Study: Food Choices Affect Liver and Blood Sugar Health More Than Weight Loss Alone

Coco Somers
A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

A medical paradigm shattered: UCLA study discovers bacterial colonies at the heart of common kidney stones

Ava Grace
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Blueberry compound shows promise in helping muscle cells burn excess fat, Japanese researchers find

Willow Tohi
Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Vitamin D Tied to Gum Health, Article Reports

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy