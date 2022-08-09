37 treatments for COVID-19 - Studies that show Improvement for prophylaxis & mortality - IMPORTANT! SPREAD!

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Document with clickable links to all studies and webpages used in this video:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lnr6iZmeo-YBuHQitIOXcI-BcEzZALpg/view?usp=sharing
Quercetin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 20 studies
https://c19quercetin.com/
Cannabidiol for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 4 studies
https://c19early.com/cbd
Ensovibep for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 3 studies
https://c19early.com/ev
Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 177 studies
https://c19ivermectin.com/
HCQ for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 426 studies
https://c19hcq.com/
Zinc for COVID-19: real-time analysis of all 80 studies
https://c19zinc.com/
Top 10 Foods High in Vitamin A
https://www.myfooddata.com/articles/food-sources-of-vitamin-A.php#vitamin-A-foods
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/
SCITECH - Antiviral Effects of Nano Colloidal Silver, https://www.scitcentral.com/article/62/1454/Antiviral-Effects-of-Nano-Colloidal-Silver,-Water-Catholyte,-Oxidal-with-Methylene-Blue:-Possible-Effects-of-Influence-over-Coronavirus-SARS-CoV-and-SARS-CoV-2-with-Disease-COVID-19
MINIX, the Hidden Operating System in Intel Hardware | ITIGIC
https://itigic.com/minix-the-hidden-operating-system-in-intel-hardware/
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Mortality - OpenVAERS
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/
COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Gene-editing turns fluffy hamsters into 'aggressive' rage monsters | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/27/gene-editing-turns-fluffy-hamsters-into-aggressive-rage-monsters-16721041/
CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study - The Jerusalem Post
https://www.jpost.com/health-and-wellness/article-712930
Geert Vanden Bossche on Twitter: "https://t.co/5eNQa3wsiU Yet another pandemic to come! Severe interruption in polio vaccination program (due to C-19 crisis) has - in several countries - led to dimished population-level immune pressure on the viral life cycle. 1/4" / Twitter
https://twitter.com/GVDBossche/status/1544055898859094016
#VaccinatieDoden - Twitter Search / Twitter
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23VaccinatieDoden&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
https://mcusercontent.com/92561d6dedb66a43fe9a6548f/files/bead7203-0798-4ac8-abe2-076208015556/Public_health_emergency_of_international_concert_Geert_Vanden_Bossche.01.pdf
Dr Geert Vanden Bossche open letter regarding vaccines | Lipstick Alley
https://www.lipstickalley.com/threads/dr-geert-vanden-bossche-open-letter-regarding-vaccines.4478658/
Dr Bossche WHO Mass Vacination Letter.pdf
https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/boquist/emergencyprepdocuments/Dr%20Bossche%20WHO%20Mass%20Vacination%20Letter.pdf
Virologist and Vaccine Expert Geert Vanden Bossche DVM, PhD. Sends an Open Letter to the World - Warning: Due to Viral Immune Escape We are on the Brink of a Global Catastrophe. : DebateVaccines
https://www.reddit.com/r/DebateVaccines/comments/ujq2wb/virologist_and_vaccine_expert_geert_vanden/
Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch
https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/
Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Naturally Acquired Immunity versus Vaccine-induced Immunity, Reinfections versus Breakthrough Infections: A Retrospective Cohort Study - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9047157/
150 Plus Research Studies Affirm Naturally Acquired Immunity to Covid-19: Documented, Linked, and Quoted ⋆ Brownstone Institute
https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/
Vaccination and the dynamics of immune evasion - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2358969/
TweetDeck
https://tweetdeck.twitter.com/
cannabidiol - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=cannabidiol&source=desktop