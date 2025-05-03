🇺🇲 👊 Trump's Top Hatchet Man Stephen Miller Delivers a Haymaker to the Liberal Media

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸 👊

Trump's top hatchet man Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller once again delivered a Haymaker to the liberal media. This is a very intelligent detailed explanation of what's going on with car tariffs & tariffs in general. Additionally, he owns the Democrats & their leftist media for not even reporting on Tren de Aragua targeting Americans for assasination while Democrat judges protect these terrorists.

"You may have seen recently an F.B.I. assessment that was unclassified that said that the Maduro regime (Venezuela) is using and planning to use Tren de Aragua terrorists to carry out assassination plots on American soil. Now, very few in this room covered that. I'll let you all ask yourselves why you didn't cover it, and why your editors didn't assign that story to you. Ah, something I think you should think about on your own. But this is a earth shattering piece of news. The Biden Administration imported a terrorist army that our own F.B.I. assesses is planning assassination strikes on American soil against critics of the Maduro regime. Those are the terrorists that President Trump is finding and apprehending that our Democrat judges and Democrat activists are trying to keep on U.S. soil. Tren de Aragua has the same legal status as Al-Qaeda and ISIS. MS-13 has the same legal status as Al-Qaeda and ISIS. These are foreign terrorists operating on our soil. And our gratitude to El Salvador for agreeing to take custody of these terrorists is immense."

SOURCES:

1. https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2025/05/03/trumps-top-hatchet-man-once-again-delivered-a-haymaker-to-the-liberal-media-n2656398

2. https://x.com/townhallcom/status/1917945935130202223

#LiberalismExposed

STEVE'S TAKE: Well articulated truth always shuts down liberal lies.

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️