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How I Found Out Earth is Ruled by Reptilians
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1023 views • August 28, 2020
I had no criminal record whatsoever and never uploaded any subject to the internet prior to this, but when I uploaded "reptilian shapeshifter" movies showing these non-human forms in video, I was beyond all belief harassed by law enforcement vehicles day and night with helicopters buzzing over my head like I was the drug dealer from Blow or Goodfellas.
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