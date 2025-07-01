BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Raid conducted in Yekaterinburg, the head of the 'Azerbaijan-Ural' org, Shahin Shikhlinsk detained
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
60 views • 18 hours ago

A raid is conducted in Yekaterinburg, the head of the 'Azerbaijan-Ural' organization, Shahin Shikhlinsky was detained local channels report.

Adding: 

It's happening in large numbers....

In Yekaterinburg, near Baku Plaza, security forces took away passengers of a Gelik, breaking the windows.

Adding, after the phone call Putin made to Macron today, as posted earlier:

Macron Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine During Call with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a ceasefire in Ukraine “as soon as possible” during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Le Monde, citing the Élysée Palace.

The two leaders spoke for over two hours, discussing the situation in Ukraine and Iran’s nuclear program.

The Élysée confirmed Macron demanded an immediate end to hostilities. He also expressed interest in maintaining regular contact with Putin.

According to Reuters, both sides agreed to hold another conversation in the near future.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
