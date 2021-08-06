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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-08-2021 It's For Your Convenience!
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90 views • June 08, 2021
Big tech companies want your information and they only want it to make your life more convenient they would never share it with anyone looking to do you harm right?
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Article Links:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-huge-internet-outage-hits-24272167#source=breaking-news
https://www.canadiansecuritymag.com/canadas-border-agency-urgently-developing-biometric-plans-in-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canadas-border-agency-urgently-developing-biometric-plans-in-response-to-covid-19
https://truthunmuted.org/apple-and-tsa-team-up-to-create-digital-id-for-air-travel/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9665155/Michigan-woman-states-confirmed-human-hantavirus-case.html
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-huge-internet-outage-hits-24272167#source=breaking-news
https://www.canadiansecuritymag.com/canadas-border-agency-urgently-developing-biometric-plans-in-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=canadas-border-agency-urgently-developing-biometric-plans-in-response-to-covid-19
https://truthunmuted.org/apple-and-tsa-team-up-to-create-digital-id-for-air-travel/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9665155/Michigan-woman-states-confirmed-human-hantavirus-case.html
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https://i2-prod.mirror.co.uk/incoming/article24272520.ece/ALTERNATES/s615b/0_Leading-media-websites-giving-error-messages.jpg
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