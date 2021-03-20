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Thou Shalt Not Be Ashamed
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11 views • March 20, 2021
Thou Shalt Not Be Ashamed. This chapter begins with an address to the visitors followed with a discussion about the Rapture and how to make sure a person will be on board. I for one understood the Gospel to be about works when in fact the Gospel is the good news. It is so simple that many miss out due to attending church and teachings that are about works. What many preachers do not teach is that the Old Testament is a history about God's elects, Gentiles who were specifically chosen by God to be subject to God and His priesthood and build His tabernacle for God to reside in. They were then to live as Israel segregated from Gentiles and to be obedient to God's demands. This chapter describes the Day of the Lord which includes the Tribulation in detail. Time 2:22 hrs
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