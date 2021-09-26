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PARENTS READ EXPLICIT COURSE MATERIAL GIVEN TO STUDENTS TO THE SCHOOL BOARD
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221 views • September 26, 2021
Parents Read Explicit Course Material Given to Students to the School Board. This is so wrong kids should not be learning this in public schools . school board should no better unless they are pedos. Teach your kids at home so you know what they been taught
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