EMERGENCY FOR MANKIND A MUST WATCH IT WILL SAVE OUR WORLD!!!

This is an urgent and special communication providing knowledge and THE solution!

Link tonight's powerful stream IT'S FREE JOIN US & Christopher James

bit.ly/awclivefeed share this link far and wide it begins at 8pm EST !

Share...share share... far and wide upload and link on all social platforms to view.

THIS IS WAR AGAINST MANKIND ITS TIME WE FIGHT BACK POWERFULLY!





Christopher James breaks down powerfully with a Great man of Courage my brother out of the United States of America Ernie Wayne a real warrior who has fought and exposed the corrupt courts and legal systems that DOES NOT APPLY TO ANY MAN OR WOMAN worldwide... LET THAT FACT SINK IN... once in the hearts and minds of mankind we will route out this evil powerfully with force and stop the massive death and destruction occurring in every country against people worldwide.





The ignorance of Mankind is off the charts they don't know WHO they are or WHO is the enemy... watching this everyone will learn simply and powerfully....





MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This has been proven like no other natural product removing all forever chemicals... especially graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid vaccinations.... and covid if you don't know by now WAS ALL A LIE over 230 FOI's from around the world proving it never existed.





The end of Mankind now hangs in balance and why this single video is so important.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/





God Speed and God Bless

THIS IS OUR MOMENT.... DO NOT LET IT SLIP AWAY..AWAKE AND THEN ACT.