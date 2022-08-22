America Must Get Rid of Spirit of Mammon and the Love Money!

Pastor Ioan Peia from Romania, Jerusalem, Israel, Crusade Against Mammon. Manna is bread. Mammon in Hebrew (ממון) means "money". The word was adopted to modern Hebrew to mean wealth. Mayor of Anaheim Riverside, CA. Declaration Only one true God.Admin of 24/7 National Strategic Prayer Call Group since April 16, 2018

Pastor Ioan

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Monday, August 22, 2022 – The 24/7 National Strategic Prayer Call

“A CALL TO THE WALL…ONE NATION UNDER GOD”

1-712-770-4340 Code: 543555 # (Ongoing call…24 hours a day!)

We begin our hour by praising and giving thanks to God!

“He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.”

John 7:38

We sing: There’s a River of Life Flowing Out of Me

There’s a River of Life flowing out of me. It makes the lame to walk and the blind to see. ‘

It opens prison doors, sets the captives free. There’s a River of Life flowing out of me.

SPRING UP, O WELL, WITHIN MY SOUL! SPRING UP, O WELL, AND MAKE ME WHOLE!

SPRING UP, O WELL, AND GIVE TO ME THAT LIFE ABUNDANTLY.

There’s a River of Life flowing out of me. It started gushing up when God set me free.

That I keep the flow is my only plea. There’s a River of Life flowing out of me.

SPRING UP, O WELL, WITHIN MY SOUL! SPRING UP, O WELL, AND MAKE ME WHOLE!

SPRING UP, O WELL, AND GIVE TO ME THAT LIFE ABUNDANTLY.

Once I call His Name, there’s a flow within. It turns me from my day, makes Him LORD again.

As my Spirit burns, satan cannot win. Calling “Oh, Lord Jesus!” keep the flow within!

SPRING UP, O WELL, WITHIN MY SOUL! SPRING UP, O WELL, AND MAKE ME WHOLE!

SPRING UP, O WELL, AND GIVE TO ME THAT LIFE ABUNDANTLY.

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springfield mo, mike lindell, moment of truth summit, aug 20 and 21 2022, IOAN Peia, 24 7 National Strategic Prayer Call, Destroying Spirit of Mammon,