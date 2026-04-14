U.S./Iran Talks Possible In Next 2 Days - China Warns U.S. Against Meddling & Defies Iran's Blockade

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MAILBAG SHOW * 4.14.2026
TRUMP TELLS THE WASHINGTON POST...
https://nypost.com/2026/04/14/us-news/president-trump-tells-the-post-us-iran-talks-could-be-happening-over-next-two-days/
U.S. NEGOTIATING IRAN DEAL
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/13/us/politics/us-iran-deal.html?unlocked_article_code=1.a1A.FI3d.8uthtg_jnzub&smid=url-share
CHINA IGNORES TRUMP'S HORMUZ BLOCKADE
https://www.the-sun.com/news/16219962/china-ignores-trump-blockade-hormuz-us-sanctioned-tanker-sails/
CHINA ASSERTS RIGHT TO HORMUZ
https://mmnews.tv/china-asserts-right-to-hormuz-passage-warns-us-against-meddling/
CHINA DENIES ARMING IRAN
https://www.timesnownews.com/world/middle-east/china-denies-arming-iran-after-us-intel-report-donald-trump-warns-of-big-problems-article-154056871
CHINA SUPPLYING AIDTO IRAN
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/04/report-china-supplying-iran-anti-aircraft-weapons-aid/
U.S. TO BLOCKAGE SHIPS FROM IRANIAN PORTS
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/world/iran-war-trump-talks-pakistan
N. KOREA TESTS MILITARY ASSETS
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/north-korea-tests-military-assets-including-ballistic-missile-kcna-reports-2026-04-08/
ISRAELI MILITARY PREPARING...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2193124/israeli-military-preparing-new-iran
ERDOGAN THREATENS MILITARY ACTION...
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/article-892720
Augusto's Websites,,,
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson